Union at Warrenton Football
WARRENTON — Union scored early, and often, on the way to improving to 6-0 Friday night with a 48-6 win over the Warrenton Warriors.
The Wildcats overcame a penalty and fourth down on the opening drive before Liam Hughes found Ryan Rapert for an 18-yard touchdown.
Hughes and Rapert split quarterbacking duties in the game. Rapert caught a touchdown pass, ran for one and threw for another in the opening half.
Union returns home to host Owensville next Friday.
Box Score
UNI — 20-22-6-0=48
WAR — 0-6-0-0=6
First Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 18 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 10:02
UNI — Dalton Voss 2 run (Herbst kick), 4:59
UNI — Colton Morrow 24 pass from Rapert (kick failed), 1:54
Second Quarter
UNI — Jayden Overschmidt 48 pass from Hughes (Voss run), 10:52
UNI — Rapert 10 run (Herbst kick), 8:32
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 2 run (Herbst kick), 5:19
WAR — Kolby Meine 14 pass from Caelon Weir (run failed), 0:30.5
Third Quarter
UNI — Trey Ladymon 6 run (kick blocked), 1:17
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring