The Owensville Dutchmen (5-1, 3-0) used big plays in defeating the Pacific Indians (1-4, 1-2), 46-28 at Pacific. Owensville will host the Union Wildcats next week, Pacific will host the Festus Tigers.
The Dutchmen needed six plays to jump out to an early lead over the Indians. Owensville touchdowns came on a 16 yard pass from Brendan Decker to Bryce Payne. Their next two plays were a 73-yard run by Austin Lowder and a 69-yard run by Decker.
The Indians fought back on the running of Matthew Austin with touchdown runs of 49, 59, and 22 yards. Pacific other score came on a run by Luke Meyer of two yards.
Box Score
O-20-6-14-6=46
P-0-0-14-14=28
First Quarter
O- Bryce Payne 16 pass from Brendan Decker (Charlie Whelan kick) 9:59
O- Austin Lowder 73 run (Whelan kick) 7:00
O- Decker 69 run (kick no good) 1:18
Second Quarter
O- Lowder 30 run ( kick no good ) 1:45
Third Quarter
P- Matthew Austin 49 run ( Kenneth Bishop kick ) 8:55
O- Derek Brandt 67 pass from Decker ( Whelan kick ) 7:56
P- Austin 59 run ( Bishop kick ) 7:39
O- Brandt 78 kick off return ( Whelan kick ) 7:28
Fourth Quarter
P- Austin 22 run ( Bishop kick ) 7:40
O- Payne 17 pass from Decker ( kick no good ) 4:45oi
P- Luke Meyer 2 run ( Bishop kick ) 1:17