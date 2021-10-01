One streak ended for the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights Friday in St. Charles.
However, it wasn’t the losing streak. Borgia fell to 0-6 on the season with a 37-14 loss to Duchesne (4-2).
Borgia did end its scoring drought in the game. Quarterback Koen Zeltmann hit Nathan Kell for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 1:42 to play in the third quarter. That was Borgia’s first touchdown since the second half of the season opener against Pacific. That broke a four-game shutout streak.
And, Borgia wasn’t done. Trenton Volmert scored from five yards out with 8:52 left in the fourth quarter to make it two touchdowns for the Knights.
Borgia hits the road again next Friday, playing at St. Dominic (3-3).
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-7-7=14
DUC — 7-14-10-6=37
First Quarter
DUC — Jamond Mathis 2 run (Trevor Saguto kick), 7:53
Second Quarter
DUS — Amorion Oliphant 10 run (Saguto kick), 11:15
DUC — Rob Jones 25 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Saguto kick), 0:47
Third Quarter
DUC — Saguto 35 FG, 7:34
DUC — Ethan Kissell 66 pass from Baker-Mays (Saguto kick)
BOR — Nathan Kell 31 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Zach Mort kick), 1:42
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Trenton Volmert 5 run (Mort kick), 8:52
DUC — Oliphant 17 pass fro Baker-Mays (kick failed), 1:38