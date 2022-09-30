During the first five weeks, nobody has come close to beating the Cardinal Ritter Lions.
Make it six in a row.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
During the first five weeks, nobody has come close to beating the Cardinal Ritter Lions.
Make it six in a row.
Cardinal Ritter, the top-ranked team in Class 3, raced to a 59-0 win over St. Francis Borgia (3-3) Friday in Washington.
It was Cardinal Ritter’s third shutout of the season, and second in a row. The Lions blanked defending Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles (3-3), Borgia’s Week 7 opponent, 33-0 last week.
According to Borgia’s stats, Cardinal Ritter ran 29 plays for 389 yards. Cardinal Ritter gained 170 rushing and 219 passing yards.
Borgia gained 97 total yards, 67 on the ground and 30 through the air.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
CR — 22-16-14-7 = 59
BOR — 0-0-0-0 = 0
First Quarter
CR — Carson Boyd 82 run (kick failed), 6:34
CR — Marvin Burks 10 run (Burks run), 3:39
CR — Fredrick Moore 44 pass from Boyd (Burks run), 0:09
Second Quarter
CR — Moore 46 pass from Antwon McKay (Keon Sloan run), 2:40
CR — Burks 29 interception return (McKay run), 2:33
Third Quarter
CR — Burks 1 run (pass failed), 7:58
CR — Carson Boyd 48 pass from Ryan Boyd (Dallas Winner-Johnson pass from Carson Boyd), 2:56
Fourth Quarter
CR — Elijah Abdullah 80 punt return (Moore kick), 4:05
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.