The rout was on for the second week in a row for the Blue Jays.
Washington (3-3, 2-2) climbed back to .500 with the toughest part of its schedule in the rear view mirror, trouncing Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5, 0-4) in Week 6, 45-7.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The rout was on for the second week in a row for the Blue Jays.
Washington (3-3, 2-2) climbed back to .500 with the toughest part of its schedule in the rear view mirror, trouncing Ft. Zumwalt East (1-5, 0-4) in Week 6, 45-7.
The Blue Jays led, 14-0, after one quarter and 31-0 at halftime, allowing Washington to cruise through the second half.
A late touchdown run with just one minute remaining prevented the shutout.
Landon Boston ran for three touchdowns to lead the offense.
Hanon Jarvis and Ian Junkin each recorded rushing scores and Junkin passed for a score to Tyrese Thurmon.
Deveon Deckelman kicked 6-6 in extra-point attempts and added a 23-yard field goal.
The Blue Jays go to Ft. Zumwalt South (3-2) in Week 7.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.
Box Score
WAS - 14+17+7+7=45
FZE - 0+0+0+7=7
First Quarter
WAS - Landon Boston 38 run (Deckelman kick), 11:16
WAS - Boston 38 run (Deckelman kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
WAS - Hanon Jarvis 4 run (Deckelman kick), 7:39
WAS - Deckelman 23 field goal
WAS - Boston 63 run (Deckelman kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
WAS - Ian Junkin 4 run (Deckelman kick), 10:27
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Tyrese Thurmon 63 pass from Junkin (Deckelman kick), 11:21
FZE - Ty Rudd 8 run (Javion Bradix kick), 1:00
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.