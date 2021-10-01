The Blue Jays are top birds in the GAC Central.
Washington (3-3, 1-2) won on the road in the battle between the only two avian mascots in the conference, topping the Wentzville Liberty Eagles (2-4, 1-2), 29-14.
The Blue Jays posted a rushing score in each quarter while restricting the Eagles to one score per half.
Washington held a 7-0 lead after one quarter, a 15-7 advantage at halftime and a 22-7 lead at the end of the third period.
Quarterback Camden Millheiser rushed for two Washington scores. Running backs Landon Boston and Evan Gaither each scored once.
Devon Deckelman made three extra points and also ran in one two-point conversion.
It’s homecoming week for the Blue Jays in Week 7 as Washington hosts Francis Howell North (1-4, 0-2).
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 7+8+7+7=29
Liberty – 0+7+0+7=14
First Quarter
WAS – Landon Boston 2 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:46
Second Quarter
LIB – Jordan Smith 26 run (Charlie Hebden kick), 11:59
WAS – Camden Millheiser 16 run (Deckelman run), 2:48
Third Quarter
WAS – Evan Gaither 5 run (Deckelman kick), 5:40
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Millheiser 25 run (Deckelman kick), 3:22
LIB – Noah Kuehner 52 run (Hebden kick), 3:09