Washington clamped down in the second quarter of Week 6.
Holding the visiting Wentzville Liberty Eagles (3-3, 1-2) scoreless in the second period, the Blue Jays (5-1, 2-1) overtook Liberty for a 21-14 halftime lead on the way to a 28-21 win.
While Liberty came back to tie it in the third quarter, quarterback Cam Millheiser’s second rushing score put the Jays back in front and two fourth quarter takeaways clinched it.
Conner Maher and Cole Nahlik added rushing touchdowns in the winning effort.
Washington goes to Francis Howell North (0-5, 0-2) in Week 7.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Liberty – 14+0+7+0=21
Washington – 7+14+0+7=28
First Quarter
LIB – Alexander Fillner 62 pass from Blake Seaton (Cole Allen kick), 10:17
WAS – Conner Maher 35 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:55
LIB – Colby Adelsberger 16 run (Allen kick), 2:32
Second Quarter
WAS – Cam Millheiser 21 run (Deckelman kick), 3:07
WAS – Cole Nahlik 1 run (Deckelman kick), 0:18.5
Third Quarter
LIB – Seaton 13 run (Allen kick), 3:36
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Millheiser 3 run (Deckelman kick), 9:05