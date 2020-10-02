No surprises here.
St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) ran for six touchdowns and threw for one more in a 49-0 shutout win on the road at St. James (0-6, 0-3) in Week 6.
Three of those touchdowns came on runs by Lance McCoy. Landen Roberts, Dakota Gotsch and Cameron Simcox also got in on the scoring.
Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Chase Walters just before halftime to give St. Clair a 35-0 lead at the break.
St. Clair hosts Hermann (2-4, 1-2) in Week 7.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair - 6+29+7+7=49
St. James - 0+0+0+0=0
First Quarter
STC - Lance McCoy 5 run (kick failed), 5:01
Second Quarter
STC - McCoy 5 run (run successful), 10:49
STC - Landen Roberts 9 run (Roberts kick), 7:50
STC - McCoy 9 run (Roberts kick), 2:05
STC - Chase Walters pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:04
Third Quarter
STC - Dakota Gotsch 1 run (Roberts kick), 9:50
Fourth Quarter
STC - Cameron Simcox 4 run (Roberts kick), 3:43