St. Clair's Landen Roberts kicks an extra point during the team's Week 5 win over Union. The Bulldogs scored a 49-0 victory at St. James in Week 6. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

No surprises here.

St. Clair (4-0, 2-0) ran for six touchdowns and threw for one more in a 49-0 shutout win on the road at St. James (0-6, 0-3) in Week 6.

Three of those touchdowns came on runs by Lance McCoy. Landen Roberts, Dakota Gotsch and Cameron Simcox also got in on the scoring.

Wes Hinson completed a touchdown pass to Chase Walters just before halftime to give St. Clair a 35-0 lead at the break.

St. Clair hosts Hermann (2-4, 1-2) in Week 7.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

St. Clair - 6+29+7+7=49

St. James - 0+0+0+0=0

First Quarter

STC - Lance McCoy 5 run (kick failed), 5:01

Second Quarter

STC - McCoy 5 run (run successful), 10:49

STC - Landen Roberts 9 run (Roberts kick), 7:50

STC - McCoy 9 run (Roberts kick), 2:05

STC - Chase Walters pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 0:04

Third Quarter

STC - Dakota Gotsch 1 run (Roberts kick), 9:50

Fourth Quarter

STC - Cameron Simcox 4 run (Roberts kick), 3:43