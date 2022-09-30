Exploding for 27 unanswered points in the second half, the Bulldogs took care of business in St. James.
Exploding for 27 unanswered points in the second half, the Bulldogs took care of business in St. James.
St. Clair (3-3, 3-1) avenged the playoff loss of a year ago by bashing the Tigers (2-4, 0-3), 34-6.
The Bulldogs held a slim 7-6 lead at halftime and a 21-6 edge after three quarters.
St. Clair is 14-1 against St. James since 2010.
A box score and scoring report were not immediately available after the conclusion of the game Friday night.
Read the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details.
