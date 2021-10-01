Shoemate Score
St. Clair running back Gavin Shoemate crosses the goalline on one of his two first-half rushing scores during St. Clair's homecoming game against St. James. The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 22-0 lead.

Three first-half scores were enough to propel the Bulldogs to a homecoming victory in Week 6.

St. Clair (3-2, 2-2) earned the Four Rivers Conference win against visiting St. James (1-5, 0-3), 22-8.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs found paydirt three times on the ground in the second period.

Running back Gavin Shoemate notched the first two scores on gains of two and eight yards. Cameron Simcox punched in a one-yard run in the final minute of the quarter to send St. Clair into halftime with a 22-8 lead.

St. James was able to generate the only score of the second half on an eight-yard Cody Wilfong run as the Bulldogs held on for the win.

St. Clair goes on the road in Week 7 against Hermann (3-2, 2-0)

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

St. James – 0+0+8+0=8

St. Clair – 0+22+0+0=22

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

STC – Gavin Shoemate 2 run (Skyler Sanders run), 9:23

STC – Shoemate 8 run (run failed), 4:11

STC – Cameron Simcox 1 run (Anthony Broeker run), 0:46

Third Quarter

STJ – Cody Wilfong 4 run (Wilfong run), 8:31

Fourth Quarter                                                     

No Scoring