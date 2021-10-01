Meyer Carries

Pacific quarterback Luke Meyer runs with the ball between teammates Makai Parton (24) and Nick Wedemeier (48) Friday in Owensville. The Dutchmen beat the Indians, 57-42.  Photo courtesy of Will Johnson/Gasconade County Republican.

The Dutchmen had enough gas left at the end to pull away.

Owensville (5-1, 2-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to Hermann with a 57-42 homecoming win against Pacific (2-3, 1-2).

The teams matched each other score for score deep into the third quarter, ending the first period in a 14-14 tie and going into the half knotted at 22-22.

The Dutchmen went ahead in the final minute of the third quarter to take a 44-36 lead into the final period.

Two more Owensville scores to just one for the Indians in the fourth quarter extended the Owensville advantage.

The Indians go to Festus (3-2) in Week 7.

Box Score

Pacific – 14+8+14+6=42

Owensville – 14+8+24+13=57

First Quarter

PAC – Makai Parton 3 run (run failed), 8:26

OWE – Derek Brandt 74 kick return (Charlie Whelan), 8:17

OWE – Austin Lowder 9 run (Whelan kick), 6:39

PAC – Luke Meyer 31 (Parton run), 3:17

Second Quarter

PAC – Parton 55 run (Meyer run), 4:49

OWE – Brendan Decker 2 run (Decker run), 2:25

Third Quarter

OWE – Brandt 13 pass from Decker (Lowder pass from Decker), 9:58

PAC – Parton 3 run (Meyer run), 7:12

OWE – Brandt 10 pass from Decker (run failed), 4:50

PAC – Meyer 7 run (run failed), 2:35

OWE – Lowder 4 run (Decker run), 0:33.6

Fourth Quarter                                                     

OWE – Alan Kopp 55 run (run failed), 11:06

PAC – Meyer 10 run (run failed), 5:11

OWE – Lowder 8 run (Whelan kick), 1:02