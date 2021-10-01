The Dutchmen had enough gas left at the end to pull away.
Owensville (5-1, 2-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to Hermann with a 57-42 homecoming win against Pacific (2-3, 1-2).
The teams matched each other score for score deep into the third quarter, ending the first period in a 14-14 tie and going into the half knotted at 22-22.
The Dutchmen went ahead in the final minute of the third quarter to take a 44-36 lead into the final period.
Two more Owensville scores to just one for the Indians in the fourth quarter extended the Owensville advantage.
The Indians go to Festus (3-2) in Week 7.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 14+8+14+6=42
Owensville – 14+8+24+13=57
First Quarter
PAC – Makai Parton 3 run (run failed), 8:26
OWE – Derek Brandt 74 kick return (Charlie Whelan), 8:17
OWE – Austin Lowder 9 run (Whelan kick), 6:39
PAC – Luke Meyer 31 (Parton run), 3:17
Second Quarter
PAC – Parton 55 run (Meyer run), 4:49
OWE – Brendan Decker 2 run (Decker run), 2:25
Third Quarter
OWE – Brandt 13 pass from Decker (Lowder pass from Decker), 9:58
PAC – Parton 3 run (Meyer run), 7:12
OWE – Brandt 10 pass from Decker (run failed), 4:50
PAC – Meyer 7 run (run failed), 2:35
OWE – Lowder 4 run (Decker run), 0:33.6
Fourth Quarter
OWE – Alan Kopp 55 run (run failed), 11:06
PAC – Meyer 10 run (run failed), 5:11
OWE – Lowder 8 run (Whelan kick), 1:02