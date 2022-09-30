Echols Fowler
Buy Now

Pacific defenders Arion Echols (5) and Raidon Fowler (28) bring down Owensville quarterback Connor Fisher for a loss on a designed run play in the first half. The Indians held a 12-7 halftime lead, but Owensville left with a 22-12 victory. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

It took until the last 2:05 for the Dutchmen to feel comfortable.

Benefitting from a short field late in the fourth quarter, Owensville (4-2, 2-1) was able to extend its lead to two possessions for the first time, setting up a 22-12 win at Pacific (0-6, 0-4).