It took until the last 2:05 for the Dutchmen to feel comfortable.
Benefitting from a short field late in the fourth quarter, Owensville (4-2, 2-1) was able to extend its lead to two possessions for the first time, setting up a 22-12 win at Pacific (0-6, 0-4).
Pacific led, 12-7, at halftime, on the strength of two Raidon Fowler touchdown runs.
However, the Dutchman defense bowed up in the second half to hold Pacific off the scoreboard for the final 24 minutes, forcing a Pacific fumble at the Owensville 10-yard line with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to disrupt Pacific's best scoring chance.
Pacific remains at home in Week 7 to host Festus (2-3) for homecoming week.
PAC - Raidon Fowler 6 run (kick failed), 0:50
OWE - Tanner Meyer 26 run (Charlie Whelan kick), 10:15
PAC - Fowler 12 run (run failed), 0:49
OWE - Garrett Crosby 23 run (Connor Fisher), 6:28
OWE - Meyer 2 run (Whelan kick), 2:05