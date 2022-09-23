It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5.
Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.
The Blue Jays intercepted four Liberty passes in the first half, creating short fields that led to quick touchowns.
Senior Devon Deckelman ran for three touchdowns in the first quarter and caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Ian Junkin in the second period.
Deckelman returned a kickoff 90 yards in the fourth quarter for his fifth touchdown of the night. He was also a perfect 9-9 on extra-point attempts. Washington failed to connect on one bonus play, but it was due to a bobbled snap before the kick.
Juniors Landon Boston and Casey Olszowka also ran for two scores apiece. Mason Bennett ran one in.
One of the Washington interceptions was taken by Luke Johnson for a 70-yard defensive score.
Washington travels to Ft. Zumwalt East (0-4) for another conference matchup in Week 6.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
LIB - 0+0+0+7=7
WAS - 27+28+14+7=76
First Quarter
WAS - Devon Deckelman 28 run (kick failed), 11:04
WAS - Landon Boston 2 run (Deckelman kick), 3:54
WAS - Deckelman 12 run (Deckelman kick), 3:18
WAS - Deckelman 29 run (Deckelman kick), 1:02
Second Quarter
WAS - Deckelman 79 pass from Ian Junkin (Deckelman kick), 10:23
WAS - Luke Johnson 70 interception return (Deckelman kick), 8:51
WAS - Boston 46 run (Deckelman kick), 5:58
WAS - Casey Olszowka 4 run (Deckelman kick), 3:50
Third Quarter
WAS - Olszowka 19 run (Deckelman kick), 8:57
WAS - Mason Bennett 4 run (Deckelman kick), 3:13
Fourth Quarter
LIB - Austin Steenbeke 3 run (Charlie Hebden kick), 11:10
WAS - Deckelman 90 kick return (Deckelman kick), 9:15
