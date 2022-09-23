Buhr interception
Washington defensive end Trevor Buhr intercepts a pass in the first half of Washington's 76-7 homecoming victory over Wentzville Liberty. Washington intercepted Liberty four times in the contest and held a 55-0 lead at halftime. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

It was a homecoming beatdown in Week 5.

Washington (2-3, 1-2) trounced visiting Wentzville Liberty (2-3, 1-1), 76-7.