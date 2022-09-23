ST. CLAIR — Cats are better than Dogs.
At least in the Four Rivers Conference.
The first big league showdown went to Union over St. Clair, 41-14.
Union exploded in the fourth quarter for three unanswered touchdowns to break the game open.
Ryan Rapert caught two touchdown passes, of 25 and 27 yards, with the second one putting the Wildcats on top just before the end of the first half.
Liam Hughes threw for three scores and ran for another.
Nick D’Onofrio had a touchdown reception and returned an interception for another score.
Union (5-0, 3-0) will host Warrenton in Week 6. The Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1) travel for another FRC game at St. James.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 14-7-0-20 = 41
STC — 7-7-0-0 = 7
First Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 25 pass from Liam Hughes, (Will Herbst kick), 11:24
STC — Skyler Sanders 49 run (Nathan Bess kick), 5:39
UNI — Hughes 1 run (Herbst kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
STC — Sanders 35 run (Bess kick), 7:35
UNI — Rapert 27 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:46
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Nick D’Onofrio 49 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 11:18
UNI — Hughes 21 run (kick failed), 9:27
UNI — D’Onofrio 36 interception return (Herbst kick), 8:43
