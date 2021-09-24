Birke carries
Buy Now

Union running back Wyatt Birke fights around a tackle attempt by St. Clair's Gavin Calkins Friday at Stierberger Stadium during Four Rivers Conference football action. Birke scored two touchdowns in the first half.

 Bill Battle

UNION — In a game of contrasting styles, the Union football Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a 35-0 Four Rivers Conference win over St. Clair.

Union worked its quick offense while St. Clair took every second it could off the clock.

Wyatt Birke scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and another one in the second half. 

Liam Hughes then hit Kaden Motley for a short pass and Motley broke a tackle for a 71-yard score.

Ryan Rapert added the final score with 5:12 to play.

Union led 21-0 at the half.

Union (5-0, 3-0) plays next Friday in a non conference game at Warrenton. St. Clair (2-2, 1-2) hosts St. James in a FRC game.

Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

StC — 0-0-0-0=0

UNI — 13-8-0-14=35

First Quarter

UNI — Wyatt Birke 25 run (Will Herbst kick), 9:57

UNI — Birke 20 run (kick failed), 2:21

Second Quarter

UNI — Kaden Motley 71 pass from Liam Hughes (Colton Morrow pass from Hughes), 1:47

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

UNI — Birke 9 run (Herbst kick), 9:00

UNI — Ryan Rapert 6 run (Herbst kick), 5:12