UNION — In a game of contrasting styles, the Union football Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a 35-0 Four Rivers Conference win over St. Clair.
Union worked its quick offense while St. Clair took every second it could off the clock.
Wyatt Birke scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and another one in the second half.
Liam Hughes then hit Kaden Motley for a short pass and Motley broke a tackle for a 71-yard score.
Ryan Rapert added the final score with 5:12 to play.
Union led 21-0 at the half.
Union (5-0, 3-0) plays next Friday in a non conference game at Warrenton. St. Clair (2-2, 1-2) hosts St. James in a FRC game.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
StC — 0-0-0-0=0
UNI — 13-8-0-14=35
First Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 25 run (Will Herbst kick), 9:57
UNI — Birke 20 run (kick failed), 2:21
Second Quarter
UNI — Kaden Motley 71 pass from Liam Hughes (Colton Morrow pass from Hughes), 1:47
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Birke 9 run (Herbst kick), 9:00
UNI — Ryan Rapert 6 run (Herbst kick), 5:12