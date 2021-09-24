The Sullivan Eagles (2-3, 1-2) used seven rushing touchdowns to win Friday over the Pacific Indians (2-3, 1-2) 55-26.
Sullivan scored fast and often jumping out to a 34-12 halftime lead over the Indians.
Sullivan scores came on runs of 61 yards by Franky Erxleben, runs of 2, 1, 2 by Jeremiah Rodriguez and a 23 yard pass to Trevor Carey from Gabe Dace.
Pacific received their first half scores on a 73 yard pass to Ethan Hall from Luke Meyer and a 16 yard run by Meyer.
Sullivan received second half scores on runs of 41 by Rodriguez, 4 yards by Alex Goly, and 26 yards by Erxleben.
Pacific received second half scores on a 75 yard pass Meyer to Trevor Johnson and 9 yards to Izach Reeder.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Missourian
Box Score
SUL-13-21-7-14=55
PAC-6-6-0-14=26
First Quarter
SUL- Franky Erxleben 61 run (kick failed) 9:00
SUL- Jeremiah Rodriguez 2 run (Charlie Lohden kick) 4:24
PAC- Ethan Hall 73 pass from Luke Meyer (kick failed) 3:37
Second Quarter
SUL- Rodriguez 1 run (Lohden kick) 6:04
SUL- Rodriguez 2 run (Lohden kick) 4:17
PAC- Meyer 16 run (pass failed) 1:36
SUL- Trevor Carey 23 pass from Gabe Dace (Lohden kick) 18.2
Third Quarter
SUL- Rodriguez 41 run (Lohden kick) 6:57
Fourth Quarter
SUL- Alex Goly 4 run (Lohden kick) 11:12
PAC- Trenton Johnson 75 pass from Meyer (Meyer run) 10:32
SUL- Erxleben 26 run (Lohden kick) 9:03
PAC- Izach Reeder 9 pass from Meyer (run failed) 1:53