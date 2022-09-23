The Sullivan Eagles celebrated homecoming in shutout fashion.
Sullivan (3-2, 1-1) defeated Pacific (0-5, 0-2) in Week 5 action, 30-0.
The Eagles found the end zone twice in the first quarter, once in the second and once in the fourth.
Sullivan wins the matchup for the second year in a row and the fourth time out of the past five meetings.
Pacific returns home in Week 6 to host Owensville (3-2).
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from this contest.
Box Score
PAC - 0+0+0+0=0
SUL - 14+8+0+8=30
