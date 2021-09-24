Borgia Knight Logo

Playing in Ste. Genevieve for the first time since 1993, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights fell to Valle Friday, 42-0. 

Valle improved to 5-0 while Borgia dropped to 0-5.

It was the fourth game in a row that Borgia was held scoreless.

Borgia plays next Friday at Duchesne.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR — 0-0-0-0=0

SGV — 26-8-8-0=42

First Quarter

SGV — Bryce Giesler 1 run (kick failed), 9:53

SGV — Issac Ruth 31 pass from Grant Fallert (kick failed), 7:46

SGV — Giesler 5 run (kick failed), 2:15

SGV — Michael Okenfuss pass from Fallert (Luke McClure pass from Fallert), 0:43

Second Quarter

SGV — Aiden Heberlie 8 pass from Fallert (Heberlie pass from Fallert), 10:42

Third Quarter 

Giesler 16 pass from Fallert (Carson Tucker run), 11:03

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring