Playing in Ste. Genevieve for the first time since 1993, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights fell to Valle Friday, 42-0.
Valle improved to 5-0 while Borgia dropped to 0-5.
It was the fourth game in a row that Borgia was held scoreless.
Borgia plays next Friday at Duchesne.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
SGV — 26-8-8-0=42
First Quarter
SGV — Bryce Giesler 1 run (kick failed), 9:53
SGV — Issac Ruth 31 pass from Grant Fallert (kick failed), 7:46
SGV — Giesler 5 run (kick failed), 2:15
SGV — Michael Okenfuss pass from Fallert (Luke McClure pass from Fallert), 0:43
Second Quarter
SGV — Aiden Heberlie 8 pass from Fallert (Heberlie pass from Fallert), 10:42
Third Quarter
Giesler 16 pass from Fallert (Carson Tucker run), 11:03
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring