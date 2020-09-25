Austin Dodges
Pacific running back Matthew Austin dodges Washington defenders during a Week 2 road game in Washington.

Pacific (1-3, 1-1) picked up its first victory of the season Friday, winning 26-21 on the road over the Sullivan Eagles (0-4, 0-2).

Trevor Hill's five-yard touchdown run 30 seconds into the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score as Pacific moved from a 21-20 deficit to what turned out to be the final score, 26-21.

With Pacific holding a 7-0 lead on a Luke Meyer pass to Christian Sparks late in the second quarter, the game turned into the fast and furious. Both teams scored twice in the last 4:34 of half.

The Eagles scored on passes of 62 yards from Gabe Dace to Devyn Harmon and 20 yards Dace to Xavier Goly. The Indians answered on a run of two yards by Matthew Austin and a 62 yard pass from Meyer to Sparks to lead 20-14 at half.

Sullivan took their first lead in the third quarter on a one yard run by Ian King. Harmon kick gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead.
That's how it stood until Hill put the Indians back on top.
The Eagles had a chance to win it late in the fourth quarter but Pacific was able to hold off an Eagle drive.

Read the rest of the story in Wednesday's Missourian.


Box Score
PAC 7-13-0-6=26
SUL 0-14-7-0=21

First Quarter
PAC - Christian Sparks 16 pass from Luke Meyer (Kenneth Bishop kick) 8:06
Second Quarter
SUL - Devyn Harmon 62 pass from Gabe Dace (kick failed) 4:34
PAC - Matthew Austin 2 run (Bishop kick) 1:54
SUL - Xavier Goly 20 pass from Dace (Jason Blankenship pass from Dace) 0:50
PAC - Sparks 62 pass from Meyer (kick failed) 0:35
Third Quarter
SUL - Ian King 1 run (Harmon kick) 6:13
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Trevor Hill 5 run (run failed) 11:30