Pacific (1-3, 1-1) picked up its first victory of the season Friday, winning 26-21 on the road over the Sullivan Eagles (0-4, 0-2).
Trevor Hill's five-yard touchdown run 30 seconds into the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score as Pacific moved from a 21-20 deficit to what turned out to be the final score, 26-21.
The Eagles scored on passes of 62 yards from Gabe Dace to Devyn Harmon and 20 yards Dace to Xavier Goly. The Indians answered on a run of two yards by Matthew Austin and a 62 yard pass from Meyer to Sparks to lead 20-14 at half.
Sullivan took their first lead in the third quarter on a one yard run by Ian King. Harmon kick gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead.
Box Score
PAC 7-13-0-6=26
SUL 0-14-7-0=21
First Quarter
PAC - Christian Sparks 16 pass from Luke Meyer (Kenneth Bishop kick) 8:06
Second Quarter
SUL - Devyn Harmon 62 pass from Gabe Dace (kick failed) 4:34
PAC - Matthew Austin 2 run (Bishop kick) 1:54
SUL - Xavier Goly 20 pass from Dace (Jason Blankenship pass from Dace) 0:50
PAC - Sparks 62 pass from Meyer (kick failed) 0:35
Third Quarter
SUL - Ian King 1 run (Harmon kick) 6:13
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Trevor Hill 5 run (run failed) 11:30