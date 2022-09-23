Down just 7-0 at halftime to a St. Dominic team that St. Francis Borgia had lost to for four years running, the Knights played a second half with more confidence than they had felt in a while.

Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said it was the difference maker in a 19-14 win over the Crusaders.

Business and education reporter for the Missourian. Runner, outdoorsman and huge sports fan. Please reach out via phone or email and my Twitter DMs are always open!