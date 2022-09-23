Down just 7-0 at halftime to a St. Dominic team that St. Francis Borgia had lost to for four years running, the Knights played a second half with more confidence than they had felt in a while.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus said it was the difference maker in a 19-14 win over the Crusaders.
“(Quarterback Koen Zeltmann’s) throwing was off early on and I said ‘Hey, calm down,’ “ Gildehaus said. “All of a sudden he started to calm down. I said ‘You’re better than that, just relax.’ And he did.”
Zeltmann was 14-21, passing for 174 yards, and his 28-yard pass to junior Tate Marquart with 5:03 in the 4th quarter gave Borgia the lead.
But, it was Borgia’s defense that sealed the game. Junior defensive back Nathan Kell made a game-winning interception, mossing a St. Dominic receiver with just 44.6 seconds left in the game in the end zone.
The Knights held the Crusaders to just 34 passing yards, though St. Dominic’s rush attack grinded for 318 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Sam Cross took every advantage he could of his 5-9 185 pound-frame, bouncing and spinning off of tackles for both scores. Cross had several big runs, taking the first kick he saw nearly back for a touchdown. Junior Thomas Pulliam also had a big game on the ground, leading a fourth-quarter drive that almost won the game. With six touches that drive alone, Pulliam gained three first downs before the fateful pick.
“We told her kids, ‘Guys, you’ve made a few mistakes, but if you don't make mistakes, you're in this game at halftime," Gildehaus said. "You're playing great defense.’ They've been averaging a lot of points, so they’re a good football team.”
Senior linebacker Ben Lause had 14 tackles, leading the team. Sophomore Hayden Wolfe had six tackles and two for a loss. Senior Kabren Koelling got to the once QB for the only Borgia sack.
Borgia gained 336 yards total, out-moving St. Dominic, which had 352 offensive yards.
Zeltmann rushed for 86 yards on 18 attempts, pacing the team, while Kell led the Knights in receiving, going for 70 yards on four touches. Marquart was targeted on seven occasions for 63 yards.
With the win, Borgia now is 10-3 against St. Dominic in games going back to 2010.
With the loss, St. Dominic moves to 3-2 on the season.
Borgia (3-2) will host Cardinal Ritter in Week 6. The Lions are 5-0 after drubbing Lutheran St. Charles 33-0 Friday.
More game coverage will follow in the Wednesday Missourian.
STD — Sam Cross 3 run (Max Nash kick), 1:36
BOR — Koen Zeltmann 2 run (kick failed), 6:03
BOR — Nathan Kell 18 run (Zach Mort kick), 10:53
STD — Cross 7 run (Nash kick), 8:41
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 28 pass from Zeltmann (run failed), 5:03