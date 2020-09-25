Blanking a division rival for the final three quarters, Washington gained its fourth win of the season.
The Blue Jays (4-1, 1-1) got on the board in GAC Central play with a 21-7 road win at Ft. Zumwalt South (2-3, 1-1).
A defensive score at the end of the first half sent the Jays into halftime with a 14-7 lead.
Cole Nahlik's second rushing score of the game put it away in the second half.
Washington hosts Wentzville Liberty (2-2) in another GAC Central matchup in Week 6.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington - 7+7+0+7=21
Ft. Zumwalt South - 7+0+0+0=7
First Quarter
WAS - Cole Nahlik 7 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:33
FZS - Zach Bensing 46 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
WAS - Clyde Hendrix 56 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Nahlik 4 run (Deckelman kick), 6:54