WHS School Song
Buy Now

Members of the Washington High School football Blue Jays sing the school song following a win at Union in Week 1 of the 2020 season. Washington won again in Week 5, defeating Ft. Zumwalt South on the road, 21-7. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Blanking a division rival for the final three quarters, Washington gained its fourth win of the season.

The Blue Jays (4-1, 1-1) got on the board in GAC Central play with a 21-7 road win at Ft. Zumwalt South (2-3, 1-1).

A defensive score at the end of the first half sent the Jays into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Cole Nahlik's second rushing score of the game put it away in the second half.

Washington hosts Wentzville Liberty (2-2) in another GAC Central matchup in Week 6.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Washington - 7+7+0+7=21

Ft. Zumwalt South - 7+0+0+0=7

First Quarter

WAS - Cole Nahlik 7 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 1:33

FZS - Zach Bensing 46 pass from Jay Higgins (Jonah Cox kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

WAS - Clyde Hendrix 56 fumble recovery (Deckelman kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

WAS - Nahlik 4 run (Deckelman kick), 6:54