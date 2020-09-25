Somebody’s winning streak had to end.
St. Clair (3-0, 1-0) returned after a three week absence to remain undefeated, topping Union (2-3, 2-1), 35-0, in Week 5.
St. Clair controlled the clock in the first half while the Bulldog defense came up with an interception in the first quarter that lead to points and then a goal-line stand on 4th and inches at the end of the first half, preserving a 21-0 lead.
The Bulldogs powered ahead to four rushing touchdowns, adding one passing score.
In Week 6, the Bulldogs travel to St. James in another Four Rivers Conference matchup. The Wildcats return home to host Warrenton in nonleague play.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Union – 0+0+0+0=0
St. Clair – 7+21+7+7=35
First Quarter
STC – Mardariries Miles 16 run (Landen Roberts kick), 6:05
Second Quarter
STC – Shane Stanfill 1 run (Roberts kick), 10:02
STC – Lance McCoy 64 pass from Wes Hinson (Roberts kick), 3:38
Third Quarter
STC – Wes Hinson 3 run (Roberts kick), 2:17
Fourth Quarter
STC – Roberts 7 run (Roberts kick), 11:55