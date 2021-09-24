A GAC Central win was still up for grabs in the closing minutes of Week 5 play at Scanlan Stadium.
The game ended in heartbreak for the home crowd as Ft. Zumwalt South (3-2, 2-0) knocked off the Washington Blue Jays (2-3, 1-2), 38-35.
The Blue Jays controlled the early going, starting with three unanswered rushing touchdowns by sophomore running back Landon Boston while the Washington defense did not allow a first down in the first period.
Zumwalt South struck twice through the air and once on defense as Washington senior quarterback Camden Millheiser found paydirt on the ground, sending Washington into the half with a 28-21 lead.
The Bulldogs used the momentum gathered at the end of the second quarter to overtake Washington in the third period, 35-28. However, the Blue Jays tied it on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 34-yard touchdown run by junior Clyde Hendrix.
A 31-yard field goal by Jacksen Tankersley gave the Bulldogs back the lead and two defensive stops allowed them to keep it at the end.
The Blue Jays go to Wentzville Liberty (2-2, 0-1) next week for another GAC Central matchup.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Ft. Zumwalt South – 021+14+3=38
Washington –14+14+0+7=35
First Quarter
WAS – Landon Boston 3 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 9:43
WAS – Boston 12 run (Deckelman kick), 4:08
Second Quarter
WAS – Boston 11 run (Deckelman kick), 10:58
FZS – Peyton Blair 43 pass from Jay Higgins (Jacksen Tankersley kick), 9:10
WAS – Camden Millheiser 6 run (Deckelman kick), 4:37
FZS – Chase Bensing 20 pass from Higgins (Tankersley kick), 3:38
FZS – Aidan Gelwix 55 fumble recovery return (Tankersley kick), 1:31
Third Quarter
FZS – Blair 9 pass from Higgins (Tankersley kick), 8:07
FZS – Bensing 11 pass from Higgins (Tankersley kick), 2:34
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Clyde Hendrix 34 run (Deckelman kick), 11:52
FZS – Tankersley 31 field goal, 9:40