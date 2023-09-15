Kassebaum Carries
Washington quarterback Ryan Kassebaum keeps the ball and rushes toward the endzone during football action Friday. Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Washington’s Ryan Kassebaum found Dylan Bartlett for what turned out to be the game-winning  touchdown pass with 1:39 to play Friday at Scanlan Stadium against Ft. Zumwalt North, 28-24.

The 43-yard touchdown gave the Blue Jays their first win over Ft. Zumwalt North since 2012.

