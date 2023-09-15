Washington’s Ryan Kassebaum found Dylan Bartlett for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass with 1:39 to play Friday at Scanlan Stadium against Ft. Zumwalt North, 28-24.
The 43-yard touchdown gave the Blue Jays their first win over Ft. Zumwalt North since 2012.
Twice in the first half Washington (2-2) was able to keep Ft. Zumwalt North (2-2) out of the end zone from inside the two-yard line.
The Blue Jays were able to use these defensive stands to keep the game close until they could pull out the victory over the Panthers in a wide-open second half.
Boston led Washington with 108 yards rushing and one touchdown. Kassebaum picked up 101 yards rushing and one score. In the air, Kassebaum completed seven of 11 attempts for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Boston led the team in receiving yards with 81 yards and a touchdown on two catches. Nick Lucido had three receptions for 22 yards. Bartlett had the game-winning score for his only catch.
Washington plays another GAC Central foe in Wentzville Liberty next Friday at 7 p.m.
Read the full details from Week 4 games in the Wednesday edition of the Missourian.
FZN - Jayden Burleson 11 pass from Troy Emge (Trent Menke kick), 2:07
WAS - Ryan Kassebaum 13 run (Nick Lucido kick), 10:20
FZN - Menke 24 field goal, 5:20
WAS - Landon Boston 29 run (Lucido kick), 9:09
FZN - Burleson 36 pass from Emge (Menke kick), 4:09
WAS - Boston 64 pass from Kassebaum (Lucido kick), 2:42
FZN - Burleson 13 run (Menke kick), 0:48
WAS - Dylan Bartlett 43 pass from Kassebaum (Lucido kick), 1:39
