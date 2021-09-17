Breaks up pass
Pacific defensive back Ethan Hall tips a pass intended for Union receiver Hayden Burke in the second quarter of Friday's Four Rivers Conference game at Union's Stierberger Stadium.

UNION — Scoring five unanswered touchdowns, the Union Wildcats blasted to a 49-22 victory over Four Rivers Conference rival Pacific Friday at Stierberger Stadium.

Union (3-0, 2-0) held a 15-14 lead before scoring twice in the final five minutes of the second quarter. 

Pacific finally scored again in the fourth quarter, but only after Union had sealed the result.

Union will host St. Clair next Friday while Pacific returns home to host Sullivan.

Coverage of the Pacific at Union game, and all Week 4 games, will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

PAC — 8-6-0-8=22

UNI — 15-13-14-7=49

First Quarter

UNI — Dalton Voss 3 run (Will Herbst kick), 8:53

PAC — Luke Meyer 37 pass from Weston Kulick (Ethan Hall run), 8:11

UNI — Voss 1 run (Colton Morrow run), 7:06

Second Quarter

PAC — Makai Parton 17 run (run failed), 7:16

UNI — Wyatt Birke 3 run (Herbst kick), 4:58

UNI — Birke 2 run (kick failed), 0:16

Third Quarter

UNI — Kaden Motley 17 pass from Liam Hughes (Herbst kick), 5:59

UNI — Colton Morrow 41 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 1:37

Fourth Quarter

UNI — Hayden Pamenter 30 run (Herbst kick), 11:09

PAC — Parton 40 run (Kulick run), 9:16