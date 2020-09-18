featured
Week 4 Football — Union 41, Pacific 40
PACIFIC - If you like offensive football, you needed to be in Pacific tonight.
In the end, the visiting Union Wildcats (2-2) held on for a 41-40 win over the host Pacific Indians (0-3).
It was end-to-end action for both teams who utilized running and passing attacks.
After three quarters of non-stop offense, the defenses took over late. Union had the lone score of the fourth quarter on a Liam Hughes two-yard run and Diego Orozco's extra-point kick proved to be the deciding point.
Cameron Kriete picked off a Pacific pass in the final minute to seal the win.
Union plays next week at St. Clair (2-0) while Pacific visits Sullivan (0-3).
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
UNI - 6-14-14-
PAC - 12-14-14-
First Quarter
UNI - Liam Hughes 4 run (kick failed), 10:04
PAC - Matthew Austin 19 run (kick failed), 4:32
PAC - Don’TA Harris 32 pass from Luke Meyer (run failed), 3:32
Second Quarter
UNI - Nick Birke 6 pass from Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 6:51
PAC - Trevor Hill 3 run (pass failed), 4:38
UNI - Hayden Burke 57 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick), 3:59
PAC - Hill 20 pass from Meyer (Austin run), 0:22
Third Quarter
UNI - Luke Koch 11 run (Orozco kick), 10:02;
PAC - Austin 11 run (Hill run), 7:11
UNI - Koch 14 pass from Hughes (Orozco kick), 5:10
PAC - Hill 12 run (run failed), 3:29
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Hughes 2 run (Orozco kick), 9:58
