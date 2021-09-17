For 12 minutes, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights were able to hold on homecoming.
But, St. Mary’s scored on the final play of the opening quarter and then added three scores in the second quarter on the way to a 42-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association win over the Knights.
St. Mary’s improved to 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the AAA. Borgia fell to 0-4 overall, 0-2 in league play.
Borgia was limited to 80 total yards on offense, 62 on the ground and 18 through the air. Trenton Volmert was the leading rusher with 12 carries for 35 yards.
The shutout marked the third game in a row Borgia had been held scoreless.
The Knights go to Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve next Friday.
Coverage of the Borgia-St. Mary’s game will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
StM — 7-21-7-7=42
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
First Quarter
StM — Jamal Roberts 29 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
StM — De’Shawn Fuller 20 run (Kamper kick), 9:24
StM — Chase Hendricks 7 pass from Caron Spann (Kamper kick), 3:34
StM — Fuller 13 pass from Spann (Kamper kick), 0:36
Third Quarter
StM — Fuller 34 interception return (Kamper kick), 10:09
Fourth Quarter
StM — Cyril Ikeh 83 pass from Spann (Kamper kick), 11:35