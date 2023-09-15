Skyler Sanders rushed for four touchdowns, including the game-winner of 64 yards with 1:28 to play, lifting St. Clair to a 46-41 win over Sullivan Friday in St. Clair.
Both teams are 3-1, 1-1 after the game.
The first half consisted of 52 points and eight touchdowns by the teams.
Skyler Sanders scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs on runs of 37, 8 and 32 yards. Their other score was on a 21-yard pass to Tyler Tomes from Nate Short on the last play of the half.
Sullivan scored on a Seth Valley 43-yard pass from Robert York who also connected with Franky Erxleben on a 21-yard pass. The other two scores came on a 40-yard fumble return by Colton Brendel and a four-yard run by Dominic Ransom.
The second half was just as crazy as the lead changed four times.
St Clair received scores from Lane Sohn with runs of 4 and 3 yards. Sanders who had a 4 touchdown night capped it with a 64-yard run to win it.
Sullivan received scores from Valley on a 63-yard pass from York and a one-yard run by York.
St Clair plays at Union next Saturday. Sullivan plays at Pacific.
Box Score
SUL-7-20-8-6=41
STC-12-13-7-14=46
First Quarter
STC-Skyler Sanders 37 run (kick failed) 8:57
STC-Sanders 8 run (run failed) 1:00
SUL-Seth Valley 43 pass from Robert York (Wyatt Kraus kick) 0:41
Second Quarter
SUL-Colton Brendel fumble return 40 (Kraus kick) 10:16
SUL-Franky Erxleben 21 pass from York (Kraus kick) 1:39
SUL-Dominic Ransom 4 run (kick failed) 1:27
STC-Sanders 32 run (Dawson Husereau kick) 0:28
STC-Tyler Times 26 pass from Nate Short (run failed) 0:00
Third Quarter
SUL-York 1 run (York run) 9:32
STC-Lane Sohn 3 run (Husereau kick) 3:51
Fourth Quarter
STC-Sohn 4 run (Husereau kick) 9:30
SUL-Valley 63 pass from York(run failed) 1:49
STC- Sanders 64 run (Husereau kick) 1:28
