Hawkins Hit
St. Clair's Josh Hawkins gets tackled by a pair of Sullivan Eagles, including Dominic Ransom (7) and Seth Valley during the first half Friday, Sept. 15, in St. Clair. Missourian Photo/Veronica Smith.

Skyler Sanders rushed for four touchdowns, including the game-winner of 64 yards with 1:28 to play, lifting St. Clair to a 46-41 win over Sullivan Friday in St. Clair.

Both teams are 3-1, 1-1 after the game.

