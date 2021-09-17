St. Clair Bulldogs logo

The St. Clair Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) held on for their first Four Rivers Conference win defeating the Sullivan Eagles (1-3, 0-2), 14-8, in St. Clair.

The Bulldogs used two six plays drives aided by two big runs to jump out to a 14-0 lead at half.

Cameron Simcox scored from one yard out after a 39-yard run by Gabe Martinez. St. Clair second score was on a 10-yard run by Austin Dunn set up by a 20-yard run by Simcox.

Sullivan scored on a one-yard run by Gabe Dace in the third quarter.

Read the full story in Wednesday's Missourian 

Box Score

S -0-0-8-0=8

SC-7-7-0-0=14

First Quarter

SC-Cameron Simcox 1 run (Austin Dunn kick), 5:05

SC-Dunn 10 run (Dunn kick), 0:24

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

S-Gabe Dace 1 run (Ian King pass from Dace), 3:43

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring