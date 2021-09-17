The St. Clair Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1) held on for their first Four Rivers Conference win defeating the Sullivan Eagles (1-3, 0-2), 14-8, in St. Clair.
The Bulldogs used two six plays drives aided by two big runs to jump out to a 14-0 lead at half.
Cameron Simcox scored from one yard out after a 39-yard run by Gabe Martinez. St. Clair second score was on a 10-yard run by Austin Dunn set up by a 20-yard run by Simcox.
Sullivan scored on a one-yard run by Gabe Dace in the third quarter.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Missourian
Box Score
S -0-0-8-0=8
SC-7-7-0-0=14
First Quarter
SC-Cameron Simcox 1 run (Austin Dunn kick), 5:05
SC-Dunn 10 run (Dunn kick), 0:24
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
S-Gabe Dace 1 run (Ian King pass from Dace), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring