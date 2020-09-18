For a half, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights were able to stick with the high-flying Helias Crusaders.
However, Helias (4-0) outscored Borgia in the second half, 28-7, on the way to a 49-21 victory.
Borgia (2-2) led the Crusaders after scoring on an 88-yard pass from Sam Heggemann to Andrew Patton. However, 14 seconds later, Helias scored to tie it heading into the half, 21-21.
Pease check next Wednesday’s Missourian for a full game story.
Borgia returns home to host O’Fallon Christian next Friday in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play.
Box Score
BOR - 7-14-7-0=21
HEL - 6-15-13-15=49
First Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 13 run (Jake Nowak kick), 7:27
HEL - Alex Clement 17 run (kick failed), 4:04
Second Quarter
HEL - Jacob Weaver 1 run (Vinnie Calvaruso kick), 7:08
BOR - Ryan Kell 14 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 4:19
BOR - Andrew Patton 88 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:45
HEL - Damon Johanns 45 pass from Alex Clement (Ryan Klahr run), 0:31
Third Quarter
HEL - Clement 8 run (Calvaruso kick), 9:52
HEL - Weaver 3 run (kick failed), 3:08
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Kell 13 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 8:40
HEL - Johanns 63 pass from Weaver (Klahr run), 7:23
HEL - Carson Brauner 8 run (Calvaruso kick), 3:19