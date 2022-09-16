ST. CHARLES — It came down to the final minute between the Borgia Knights and Duchesne Pioneers.
Duchesne (2-2) prevailed over Borgia (2-2), 41-33, but there was late drama.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
ST. CHARLES — It came down to the final minute between the Borgia Knights and Duchesne Pioneers.
Duchesne (2-2) prevailed over Borgia (2-2), 41-33, but there was late drama.
Trailing 34-33, Borgia recovered an onside kick with 40 seconds to play. The Knights were pushing toward a potential game-winning score.
Then, Amorioin Oliphant stepped up. He ripped the ball away from a Borgia receiver to score a 78-yard touchdown with two seconds to play, sealing the win.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 0-17-7-9 = 33
DUC — 0-14-13-14 = 41
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
DUC — Rob Jones 77 punt return (Bennett Borgmeyer kick), 11:46
DUC — Jones 50 pass from Josh Baker-Mays (Borgmeyer kick), 10:50
BOR — Ben Lause 4 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Zach Mort kick), 7:37
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 27 interception return (Mort kick), 7:26
BOR — FG Mort 23, 0:56
Third Quarter
DUC — Jones 70 pass from Baker-Mays (Borgmeyer kick), 10:58
DUC — Gregory Powell-Kenner 25 pass from Baker-Mays (run failed), 5:21
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 1 run (Mort kick), 2:14
Fourth Quarter
DUC — Jamond Mathis 4 run (Borgmeyer kick), 11:44
BOR — Mort FT 27, 7:28
BOR — Zeltmann 2 run (kick failed), 0:46
DUC — Amorion Oliphant 78 interception return (Borgmeyer kick), 0:02
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.