Zeltmann Carries
Borgia quarterback Koen Zeltmann carries the ball down the sideline past Duchesne defender Ryan Kundel in the first quarter of Borgia's homecoming win over Duchesne Friday, Sept. 15. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

Scoring 41 points in the first quarter, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights made sure it was going to be a happy homecoming Friday.

The Knights vanquished Duchesne, 69-18.

