Scoring 41 points in the first quarter, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights made sure it was going to be a happy homecoming Friday.
The Knights vanquished Duchesne, 69-18.
Borgia (4-0) added 21 points in the second quarter before Duchesne got onto the scoreboard.
The Knights head to O’Fallon next Friday to play St. Dominic.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
DUC — 0-6-6-6-6=18
BOR — 41-21-0-7=69
First Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 14 run (Adam Rickman kick), 10:43
BOR — Kell 6 run (Rickman kick), 8:23
BOR — Hayden Wolfe 24 run (kick failed), 6:08
BOR — Wolfe 5 run (Rickman kick), 3:07
BOR — Kell 10 pass from Jace Mittler (Rickman kick), 0:43.1
BOR — Tate Marquart 36 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Rickman kick), 0:16.4
Second Quarter
BOR — Marquart 16 pass from Zeltmann (Christopher Hasting kick), 7:00
BOR — Kell 23 run (Hasting kick), 6:45
BOR — Sebastian Filla 1 run (Hasting kick), 4:57
DUC — Mark Tate 80 run (kick blocked), 2:19
Third Quarter
DUC — David Tague 4 pass from Bryce Rogles (kick failed), 4:09
Fourth Quarter
DUC — Jordan Nunn 59 pass from Rogles (kick failed), 8:51
BOR — Aiden Crooks 5 run (Hasting kick), 3:05
