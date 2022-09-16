here was no slowing down the Union aerial assault in Week 4.
The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) marched into Paciifc (0-4, 0-2) on a mission and threw for five touchdown passes in the first half on the way to a 52-14 victory.
Senior quarterback Liam Hughes launched touchdown passes to Ryan Rapert (twice), Hayden Burke, Garet Walbrecht and Colton Morrow in the first 24 minutes, starting with a 59-yard catch-and-run by Burke to open the scoring 30 seconds after the opening kickoff.
Hayden Parmenter added a rushing score for the Wildcats in the first half. Will Herbst kicked a 35-yard field goal and Warren Duffer tacked on a rushing score in the second half.
Seth Stack passed for two Pacific scores to Weston Kulick and Colton Kossuth.
Union travels to St. Clair in Week 5 while Pacific prepares to play at Sullivan.
Read the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
UNI - 21+21+3+7=52
PAC - 0+7+0+7=14
First Quarter
UNI - Hayden Burke 59 pass from Liam Hughes (Will Herbst kick), 11:30
UNI - Ryan Rapert 72 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 7:25
UNI - Hayden Parmenter 13 run (Herbst kick), 4:37
Second Quarter
UNI - Garet Walbrecht 40 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 10:49
PAC - Colton Kossuth 65 pass from Seth Stack (Kossuth kick), 10:38
UNI - Colton Morrow 18 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:41.9
UNI - Rapert 15 pass from Hughes (Herbst kick), 0:06.8
Third Quarter
UNI - Herbst 35 field goal, 3:31
Fourth Quarter
UNI - Warren Duffer 1 run (Ryan Stowe kick), 6:48
PAC - Weston Kulick 35 pass from Stack (Kossuth kick), 4:35
