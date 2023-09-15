The Wildcats found their way into the win column in Week 4 with the help of not just one, but two scores right before the half.
Union (1-3, 1-1) scored a 42-35 victory Friday night over visiting Pacific (1-3, 1-1) at Stierberger Stadium.
The Wildcats tallied three touchdowns in the final five minutes of the first half to take a signficant 28-7 lead into the break.
Two of the touchdowns came in the final 23 seconds as Union followed up a 20-yard highlight reel touchdown pass from quarterback Connor Curnutte to Nick D'Onofrio with a kickoff that looked to be heading out of bounds until a Pacific player leaped in the air to slap the ball and keep it in play.
Union dove onto the loose ball and quickly reeled off a drive punctuated by a one-yard Wyatt Birke touchdown to go into the half on the highest of notes.
Hayden Parmenter added two scores for Union in the first half, one on a 66-yard first quarter run and the other on a 30-yard reception from Curnutte on 4th and long.
D'Onofrio added two more touchdown catches in the second half, of 57 and 44 yards, as the Wildcats and Indians exchanged haymakers.
Luke Meyer ran for three Pacific touchdowns in the contest, a three-yarder in the first half and runs of 65 and seven yards in the second half.
Pacific quarterback Seth Stack passed for a pair of touchdowns to Jacob Avilez and Jason Kossuth in the fourth quarter as the Indians outscored Union, 21-7, over the final eight minutes but ran short on time at the end.
Next week will see the Wildcats playing on Saturday as they host St. Clair in an off-night kickoff.
Pacific plays at the regular time in Week 5, hosting Sullivan Friday at 7 p.m.
Pick up a copy of the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian for all the details from Week 4.
Box Score
PAC - 0+7+7+21=35
UNI - 7+21+7+7=42
First Quarter
UNI - Hayden Parmenter 66 run (Sam Candido kick), 6:20
Second Quarter
PAC - Luke Meyer 5 run (Kade Collins kick), 8:01
UNI - Parmenter 30 pass from Connor Curnutte (Candido kick), 4:41
UNI - Nick D'Onofrio 20 pass from Curnutte (Candido kick), 0:23
UNI - Wyatt Birke 1 run (Candido kick), 0:03
Third Quarter
PAC - Meyer 65 run (Collins kick), 5:23
UNI - D'Onofrio 57 pass from Curnutte (Candido kick), 3:04
Fourth Quarter
PAC - Meyer 7 run (Collins kick), 11:43
UNI - D'Onofrio 44 pass from Curnutte (Candido kick), 7:44
PAC - Jacob Avilez 19 pass from Seth Stack (Collins kick), 7:00
PAC - Jason Kossuth 16 pass from Stack (Collins kick), 1:29
