Despite coming in with an 0-3 record, Ft. Zumwalt North hasn’t lost a step from previous deep postseason runs in recent years.
The defending GAC Central champion Panthers (1-3, 1-0) opened league play in Week 4 with a 56-7 victory at Washington (2-2, 0-1).
Zumwalt North was off the races from the start, taking the opening kick return to the Washington 30 before scoring on the first play from scrimmage.
Washington answered back with a touchdown drive on its first possession, capped off by a five-yard Evan Gaither run.
The Panthers then took the next kickoff to the end zone, sparking a run of seven unanswered scores to close out the contest.
The Blue Jays remain home in Week 5, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South in another conference showdown.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Ft. Zumwalt North – 21+7+14+14=56
Washington – 7+0+0+0=7
First Quarter
FZN – Chris Reckel 30 run (Noah Page kick), 11:40
WAS – Evan Gaither 5 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 7:32
FZN – DJ Jones 76 kick return (Page kick), 7:18
FZN – Zack McGee 20 pass from Payton Hoker (Page kick), 3:14
Second Quarter
FZN – Reckel 78 run (Page kick), 4:42
Third Quarter
FZN – Reckel 64 pass from Hoker (Page kick), 7:33
FZN – Jalen Lee 45 pass from Hoker (Page kick), 3:47
Fourth Quarter
FZN – Miles Eddington 89 pass from Hoker (Page kick), 9:22
FZN – DJ Jones 25 return (Page kick), 7:00