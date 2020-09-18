The Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers (4-0, 1-0) took advantage of six Washington turnovers to start GAC Central play with a win in Week 4.
The Blue Jays (3-1, 0-1) fell on the road to the Panthers, 42-7.
The teams exchanged the first two scores, but from there, it was 35 unanswered points for Zumwalt North to close out the game. Half of Zumwalt North’s points came in the fourth quarter.
Cole Nahlik’s nine-yard run provided Washington’s only score.
The Blue Jays travel to Ft. Zumwalt South (1-2) in Week 5 in another league matchup.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Washington – 7+0+0+0=7
Ft. Zumwalt North – 14+7+0+21=42
First Quarter
FZN – Chris Futtrell 2 run (Davis Herbst kick), 7:15
WAS – Cole Nahlik 9 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 2:36
FZN – Tyler Oakes 37 pass from Jack Newcomb (Herbst kick), 1:08
Second Quarter
FZN – Oakes 24 pass from Newcomb (Herbst kick), 0:37
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
FZN – Futtrell 9 run (Herbst kick), 10:29
FZN – DJ Jones 4 run (Herbst kick), 4:41
FZN – Futtrell 38 interception return (Herbst kick), 2:43