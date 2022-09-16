Washington's comeback bid came up narrowly short at O'Fallon in Week 4.
Washington's comeback bid came up narrowly short at O'Fallon in Week 4.
Washington (1-3, 0-2) fell to GAC Central foe, Ft. Zumwalt North (3-1, 2-0), 35-32.
The host Panthers led, 6-0, after one quarter and 21-10 going into halftime.
Washington trailed by 18 after thee periods, 35-17, but rallied back with a safety and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to draw within three points of the multi-time defending conference champion Panthers.
Box Score
WAS - 0+10+7+15=32
FZN - 6+15+14+0=35
First Quarter
FZN - Connor O'Neal 10 run (kick failed), 5:14
Second Quarter
WAS - Evan Gaither run (Devon Deckelman kick)
FZN - kick return (conversion successful), 4:51
WAS - Deckelman 25 field goal, 0:02.5
Third Quarter
FZN - Touchdown
FZN - Touchdown
Fourth Quarter
WAS - Safety, 9:38
WAS - Deckelman pass from Ian Junkin (conversion failed)
WAS - Aden Pecka pass from Junkin (Deckelman kick), 3:07
