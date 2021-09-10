SULLIVAN — It took one play for the Union Wildcats to get onto the scoreboard.
And they never looked back.
Union (3-0, 1-0) won its Four Rivers Conference opener over Sullivan (1-2, 0-1), 41-6.
Liam Hughes threw five touchdown passes for the Wildcats with Colton Morrow, Ryan Ewald, Kaden Motley and Ryan Rapert catching those. Ewald had two touchdowns.
Wyatt Birke ran for a 36-yard score.
Union was stymied for much of the second and all of the third quarter by Sullivan’s defense. The Eagles got onto the scoreboard with a two-yard Gabe Dace run in the third quarter, but athat was the lone Sullivan score.
Union will host Pacific next Friday at Stierberger Stadium while Sullivan travels to St. Clair.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 21-7-0-14=41
SUL — 0-0-6-0=6
First Quarter
UNI — Colton Morrow 33 pass from Liam Hughes (kick failed), 11:44
UNI — Ryan Ewald 30 pass from Hughes (Ryan Rapert run), 7:16
UNI — Kaden Motley 12 pass from Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 0:44
Second Quarter
UNI — Wyatt Birke 36 run (Koch kick), 10:45
Third Quarter
SUL — Gabe Dace 2 run (run failed), 4:12
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Ewald 24 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 11:53
UNI — Rapert 14 pass from Hughes (Salvador Garcia kick), 6:41