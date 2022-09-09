UNION — For over a quarter, the Union Wildcats parried the thrusts of the Sullivan offense.
That included two stops inside their own five in the second quarter.
Trailing for the first time in the game, the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) caught fire late in the third quarter on the way to a 29-12 victory.
Sullivan (2-1, 0-1) took the lead, 12-7, with 4:29 to play in the third quarter on a 31-yard pass from Gabe Dace to Kayden Bryan.
It took Union 3:10 to retake the lead as Liam Hughes found Hayden Burke for the pair’s second passing score of the game. The Luke Koch kick made it 14-12 after three quarters.
Parker Schrader ran down a snap over the head of the Sullivan punter in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and Colton Morrow ran for the two-point score.
With the lead retaken, the Wildcats added to the lead to win the Four Rivers Conference showdown.
Union heads to Pacific next week while Sullivan returns home to host St. Clair.
Box Score
SUL — 0-6-6-0 = 12
UNI — 7-0-7-15 = 29
First Quarter
UNI — Hayden Burke 26 pass from Liam Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 6:25
Second Quarter
SUL — Gavin Dace 35 pass from Gabe Dace (run failed), 11:44
Third Quarter
SUL — Kayden Bryan 31 pass from Gabe Dace (pass failed), 4:29
UNI — Burke 37 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 1:19
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Parker Schrader fumble recovery in end zone (Colton Morrow run), 11:42
UNI — Ryan Rapert 47 pass from Hughes (Koch kick), 9:09
