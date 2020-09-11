Union Handoff
Union battles the elements Friday in a 14-0 win at home against Sullivan as quarterback Liam Hughes hands off to running back Dalton Voss. No scores were recorded after the end of the first quarter. Autumn Underberg Photo.

The Union Wildcats (1-2, 1-0) used a quick start and a stubborn defense to defeat the Sullivan Eagles (0-3, 0-1), 14-0.

 

Union came out fired up on senior night, scoring on their first two possessions on runs of one yard by Dalton Voss and 25 yards by Liam Hughes. From there the defenses and rain took over and allowed no more scores.

 

Union led 14-0 at half.

 

See the rest of the story in Wednesday’s Missourian.

 

Box Score 

S-0-0-0-0

U-14-0-0-0

 

First Quarter

U-Dalton Voss 1 run (Luke Koch kick) 10:51

U-Liam Hughes 25 run (Koch kick) 7:09

 

Second Quarter

No Scoring

 

Third Quarter

No Scoring

 

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring