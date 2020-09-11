The Union Wildcats (1-2, 1-0) used a quick start and a stubborn defense to defeat the Sullivan Eagles (0-3, 0-1), 14-0.
Union came out fired up on senior night, scoring on their first two possessions on runs of one yard by Dalton Voss and 25 yards by Liam Hughes. From there the defenses and rain took over and allowed no more scores.
Union led 14-0 at half.
See the rest of the story in Wednesday’s Missourian.
Box Score
S-0-0-0-0
U-14-0-0-0
First Quarter
U-Dalton Voss 1 run (Luke Koch kick) 10:51
U-Liam Hughes 25 run (Koch kick) 7:09
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring