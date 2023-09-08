Parmenter Breaks Away
Union running back Hayden Parmenter breaks a tackle attempt by Sullivan's Colton Brendel in the first quarter of Friday's game in Sullivan. Parmenter scored a 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SULLIVAN — Franky Erxleben crashed through the Union defense from one yard out with 1:11 to play to lift the 

Sullivan football Eagles to a 34-27 win over the Union Wildcats in Week 3.

