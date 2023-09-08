SULLIVAN — Franky Erxleben crashed through the Union defense from one yard out with 1:11 to play to lift the
Sullivan football Eagles to a 34-27 win over the Union Wildcats in Week 3.
Sullivan improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in Four Rivers Conference action. Union fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in league play.
Union led for much of the game and was up after one quarter, 7-6, and at the half, 14-12.
Sullivan was up, 26-21 after three quarters before Union retook the lead with 4:08 to play when Connor Curnutte hit Hayden Parmenter in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats back on top.
Union hosts Pacific next Friday while Sullivan goes to St. Clair.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI — 7-7-7-6=27
SUL — 6-6-14-8=34
First Quarter
SUL — Franky Erxleben 6 run (pass failed), 8:31
UNI — Wyatt Birke 94 run (Sam Candido kick), 5:11
Second Quarter
UNI — Hayden Parmenter 49 run (Candido kick), 5:17
SUL — Seth Valley 80 pass from Robert York (pass failed), 3:42
Third Quarter
UNI — Ryan Rapert 65 pass from Connor Curnutte (Candido kick), 9:43
SUL — Dominic Ransom 62 run (York run), 8:45
SUL — York 1 run (run failed), 2:06
Fourth Quarter
UNI — Parmenter 11 pass from Curnutte (pass failed), 4:08
SUL — Erxleben 1 run (Erxleben run), 1:11
