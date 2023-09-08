Boston Carries

Washington's Landon Boston looks for running room with help from a Hayden Burns (45) block during a football game Friday at Holt High School in Wentzville. Missourian Photo/Veronica Smith.

Over 100 Youth Cheerleaders brought the fun early in an entertaining game filled with peaks and valleys by both teams. In the end, Holt (2-1) defeated Washington (1-2), 28-17, in a GAC Central conference game.

Holt had a 14-0 lead after one quarter but a resilient Blue Jay team pulled even early in the second quarter before the host Indians gained a 21-14 advantage at halftime.

