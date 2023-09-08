Over 100 Youth Cheerleaders brought the fun early in an entertaining game filled with peaks and valleys by both teams. In the end, Holt (2-1) defeated Washington (1-2), 28-17, in a GAC Central conference game.
Holt had a 14-0 lead after one quarter but a resilient Blue Jay team pulled even early in the second quarter before the host Indians gained a 21-14 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter neither team was able to score. However, the fun started again in the final quarter as the Blue Jays put together a long drive filled with big plays but had to settle for a field goal. After a Holt touchdown, a Washington fumble with 3:10 to go in the game sealed the victory for the Indians.
Senior Landon Boston ran for 146 yards and one touchdown.
Senior Tyrese Thurmon caught an 11 yard pass from junior Ryan Kassebaum for the other Blue Jay touchdown.
Holt Senior quarterback Ayden Sullivan threw for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns, with two of the scores to Junior wide receiver Gabe Cunningham.
Washington will host Ft. Zumwalt North in Week 4 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Read the full details from Week 3 games in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Holt - Jackie Diekman 5 run (Miguel Garcia kick), 8:38
Holt - Anthony Keller 13 pass from Ayden Sullivan (Garcia kick), 2:02
Washington - Landon Boston 10 run (Nick Lucido kick), 11:52
Washington - Tyrese Thurmon 11 pass from Ryan Kassebaum (Lucido kick), 6:48
Holt - Gabe Cunningham 19 pass from Sullivan (Garcia kick), 5:11
Washington - Lucido 38 field goal, 11:45
Holt - Cunningham 7 pass from Sullivan (Garcia kick), 6:25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.