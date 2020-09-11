featured
Week 3 Football — Fox 25, Borgia 20
ARNOLD - Scoring twice in the second half, the Fox Warriors won a battle of unbeaten teams Friday night, topping St. Francis Borgia Regional, 25-20.
Fox (3-0) scored the first two touchdowns, but Borgia (2-1) came back to lead 14-13 at the half.
The Warriors scored with 56 seconds left in the third quarter and added another score in the fourth quarter.
Borgia pulled back late in the game on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Sam Heggemann to Sam Schmidt, but couldn't recover the kickoff. Fox ran out the clock.
Borgia Head Coach Dale Gildehaus called it a moral victory for his team.
Borgia will hit the road again next week, playing at Helias in Jefferson City.
Box Score
BOR 0-14-0-6=20
FOX 13-0-6-6=25
First Quarter
FOX - Brock Inman 4 run (kick failed), 10:19
FOX - Inman 24 run (Diego Lorenzo kick), 1:26
Second Quarter
BOR - Spencer Breckenkamp 20 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 7:34
BOR - Heggemann 1 run (Nowak kick), 2:14
Third Quarter
FOX - Chase Maxey 1 run (run failed) 0:56
Fourth Quarter
FOX - Jake Waters 1 run (kick failed) 4:04
BOR - Sam Schmidt 62 pass from Heggemann (run failed), 39.4
Most Popular
Articles
- Man Dies After Vehicle Pursuit, Crash
- St. Gertrude Closes School After Positive Virus Case
- Three More Union R-XI Staff Members Test Positive for Coronavirus
- Home Badly Damaged By Fire on Labor Day
- Virus Creeping Into Schools
- St. Clair-Pacific Postpone Friday's Football Game
- Virus Takes Another Life Over Weekend
- --Update--Suspect Charged In Theft of Pacific Police Car
- No Fans Allowed for Borgia-Fox Football
- Contact Tracers: The Unseen Warriors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.