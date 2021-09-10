Opening Archdiocesan Athletic Association play in St. Louis, the Cardinal Ritter Lions (2-1) rolled to a 50-0 win over St. Francis Borgia Regional (0-3, 0-1) Friday night.
Cardinal Ritter dominated all facets of the game, rushing for 239 yards and passing for 119.
Borgia managed 38 offensive yards in the game with 31 on the ground and seven through the air.
Coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR — 0-0-0-0=0
CR — 20-22-0-8-50
First Quarter
CR — Artrell Miller 63 run (run failed), 11:33
CR — Fredrick Moore 24 pass from Pernell Bradley (pass failed), 5:34
CR — Tyrone Steed 20 run (Antwan McKay run), 2:49
Second Quarter
CR — Marvin Burnce 64 run (run failed), 6:47
CR — Jamorian Parker 5 run (Moore pass from Bradley), 3:04
CR — Freddie Moore 39 pass from Bradley (Miller run), 0:06
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
CR — Damuryn Harris 19 run (Parker run), 5:29