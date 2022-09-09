Playing a new foe, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights bounced back to the win column Friday night.
Borgia (2-1) knocked off Strafford (1-2), 40-10.
Strafford made its run in the second quarter, cutting Borgia’s halftime lead to 17-10, but the Knights exploded for 23 unanswered points in the second half to earn the win.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Borgia goes on the road next Friday to play at Duchesne in St. Charles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Box Score
STR — 0-10-0-0 = 10
BOR — 10-7-7-16 = 40
First Quarter
BOR — Zach Mort FG 24, 5:15
BOR — Jordan Mohesky 17 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Mort kick), 1:01
Second Quarter
STR — Silas Morton 43 run (Codey Voysey kick), 8:42
BOR —Voysey FG 37, 0:00
Third Quarter
BOR — Nathan Kell 5 run (Mort kick), 5:34
Fourth Quarter
BOR — Zeltmann 2 run (Mort kick), 9:14
BOR — Zeltmann 65 run (Mort kick), 6:45
BOR — Safety, Ben Lause tackled runner in end zone, 5:45
