Touchdown, Borgia!
Buy Now

St. Francis Borgia wide receiver Jordan Mohesky runs into the endzone Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as his teammate, Tate Marquart, cheers. Borgia beat Strafford high School 40-10.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Playing a new foe, the St. Francis Borgia football Knights bounced back to the win column Friday night.

Borgia (2-1) knocked off Strafford (1-2), 40-10.