The Blue Jays have back-to-back-to-back wins to open the football season
Washington (3-0) won at home in Week 3 against Warrenton (0-3), 30-7. After trading scores in the first quarter, the Blue Jays scored 14 unanswered points in the second period to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Heavy rainfall arrived just before halftime, but Washington slogged their way to a safety and two-yard touchdown run by fullback Louis Paule that capped a 60-yard drive to open the second half.
Blue Jay scores in the first half came on runs by Paule and quarterback Cam Millheiser. Millheiser also threw for a touchdown to Cole Nahlik.
Warrenton’s lone score came with the advantage of a short field after a muffed punt in the red zone.
The Blue Jays hit the road in Week 4 to begin Gateway Athletic Conference Central play at Ft. Zumwalt North.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Warrenton – 7+0+0+0=7
Washington – 7+14+9+0=30
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 35 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:53
WAR – Connor Tittel 5 run (Shane Broesenne kick), 0:27
Second Quarter
WAS – Louis Paule 9 run (kick failed), 11:55
WAS – Millheiser 5 run (Millheiser run), 6:45
Third Quarter
WAS – Safety, 9:48
WAS – Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 4:20
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring