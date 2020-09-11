Straatmann Buhr Pape
Buy Now

Warrenton ballcarrier Connor Tittel is surrounded and brought down by Washington defenders Jake Straatmann (45), Trevor Buhr (95) and Dylan Pape (left). The Jays held Warrenton to just 7 points in the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the intermission. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Blue Jays have back-to-back-to-back wins to open the football season

Washington (3-0) won at home in Week 3 against Warrenton (0-3), 30-7. After trading scores in the first quarter, the Blue Jays scored 14 unanswered points in the second period to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

Heavy rainfall arrived just before halftime, but Washington slogged their way to a safety and two-yard touchdown run by fullback Louis Paule that capped a 60-yard drive to open the second half.

Blue Jay scores in the first half came on runs by Paule and quarterback Cam Millheiser. Millheiser also threw for a touchdown to Cole Nahlik.

Warrenton’s lone score came with the advantage of a short field after a muffed punt in the red zone.

The Blue Jays hit the road in Week 4 to begin Gateway Athletic Conference Central play at Ft. Zumwalt North.

Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.

Box Score

Warrenton – 7+0+0+0=7

Washington – 7+14+9+0=30

First Quarter

WAS – Cole Nahlik 35 pass from Cam Millheiser (Devon Deckelman kick), 5:53

WAR – Connor Tittel 5 run (Shane Broesenne kick), 0:27

Second Quarter

WAS – Louis Paule 9 run (kick failed), 11:55

WAS – Millheiser 5 run (Millheiser run), 6:45

Third Quarter

WAS – Safety, 9:48

WAS – Paule 2 run (Deckelman kick), 4:20

Fourth Quarter                                                     

No Scoring