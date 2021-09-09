Working the clock for all it was worth, the Washington football Blue Jays grinded out a Week 3 win Thursday.
Washington (2-1) won at home against William Chrisman (1-2) in 28-21 contest after a low-scoring first half. The Blue Jays held a 7-0 lead at halftime.
Washington picked up Chrisman as an opponent after the regularly scheduled Week 3 contest at Warrenton was canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines at Warrenton. The game was played Thursday instead of Friday due to availability of officials.
Washington’s first drive of the night ate up eight minutes of clock in the first quarter before a turnover on downs pinned the Bears down at their own three-yard line. William Chrisman then used up the rest of the period getting out to midfield before its first drive stalled.
The scoreless run finally came to an end with a three-yard touchdown run by Washington’s Evan Gaither with 2:51 left in the second quarter. Gaither added another short touchdown run in the third quarter to extend the lead.
Trailing by two scores, Chrisman broke through onto the scoreboard with a 57-yard touchdown run by Anthony Miller late in the third quarter.
The teams traded tallies two more times in the fourth quarter with Camden Millheiser and Landon Boston finding paydirt for the Blue Jays and Miller adding two more scores for the Bears.
The Blue Jays remain home in Week 4 to open GAC Central play against Ft. Zumwalt North, back at the normal Friday start time.
Be sure to check the weekend edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
William Chrisman – 0+0+7+14=21
Washington – 0+7+7+14=28
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
WAS – Evan Gaither 3 run (Deckelman kick), 2:51
Third Quarter
WAS – Gaither 1 run (Deckelman kick), 4:24
WC – Anthony Miller 57 run (Mitchell Cory kick), 4:07
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Camden Millheiser 2 run (Deckelman kick), 10:16
WC – Miller 24 run (Cory kick), 8:37
WAS – Landon Boston 8 run (Deckelman kick), 5:11
WC – Miller 10 run (Cory kick), 3:40