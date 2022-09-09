Kossuth sandwich
Buy Now

Pacific running back Colton Kossuth (center) is hit from both sides by St. Clair tacklers Josh Hawkins (left) and Logan Smith in the first half of Friday's Week 3 contest at St. Clair. The Bulldogs carried a 33-14 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs ran away with it in the Four Rivers Conference opener Friday.

St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) broke four touchdown runs of at least 40 yards on the way to a 49-14 Week 3 victory at home against Pacific (0-3, 0-1).