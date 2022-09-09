The Bulldogs ran away with it in the Four Rivers Conference opener Friday.
St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) broke four touchdown runs of at least 40 yards on the way to a 49-14 Week 3 victory at home against Pacific (0-3, 0-1).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bulldogs ran away with it in the Four Rivers Conference opener Friday.
St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) broke four touchdown runs of at least 40 yards on the way to a 49-14 Week 3 victory at home against Pacific (0-3, 0-1).
The Bulldogs found the end zone eight times in total, led by three touchdowns from Skyler Sanders and two from Dawson Husereau.
Cameron Simcox, Lane Sohn and quarterback Anthony Broeker each hit paydirt once.
Pacific freshman quarterback Seth Stack ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter.
St. Clair goes on the road in Week 4 against Sullivan. The Indians are home to take on Union.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+14+0+0=14
St. Clair – 13+20+16+7=56
First Quarter
STC – Anthony Broeker 26 run (run failed), 5:38
STC – Dawson Husereau 43 run (Broeker PAT), 3:04
Second Quarter
PAC – Seth Stack 2 run (Colton Kossuth kick), 7:16
STC – Husereau 70 run (kick failed), 6:14
PAC – Stack 6 run (Kossuth kick), 4:51
STC – Skyler Sanders 66 run (kick failed), 3:57
STC – Cameron Simcox 18 run (Broeker run), 0:34
Third Quarter
STC – Sanders 48 run (Husereau run), 9:52
STC – Sanders 6 run (Sanders run), 3:46
Fourth Quarter
STC – Lane Sohn 14 run (Broeker kick), 3:00
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.