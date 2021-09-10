If last week’s game in Pacific was your cup of tea, the Indians and Bulldogs served up an encore in Week 3.
Pacific (2-1, 1-0) opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 52-47 victory over St. Clair (1-1, 0-1). The game marked the first regular season and conference play loss for the Bulldogs since the 2018 season.
Pacific was able to garner one more touchdown than St. Clair, 8-7, with 14 scores coming through the running game and St. Clair adding one touchdown on special teams.
Makai Parton had a whale of a game with at least 300 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Indians who were without their other senior running back, Matt Austin, after the first quarter and had limited use of quarterback Luke Meyer. Meyer and Austin both scored once in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs got touchdowns from five different sources with Skyler Sanders and quarterback Anthony Broeker both hitting paydirt twice. Austin Dunn, Cameron Simcox and Gabe Martinez also crossed the goal line for St. Clair.
Pacific travels to Union (3-0) next week to take on another Four Rivers Conference foe.
The Bulldogs will host Sullivan (1-2) in St. Clair’s home opener and another conference matchup.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair – 7+13+14+13=47
Pacific – 14+8+12+18=52
First Quarter
PAC – Luke Meyer 10 run (run failed), 7:56
PAC – Matt Austin 12 run (Makai Parton run), 3:33
STC – Skyler Sanders 59 run (Austin Dunn kick), 1:52
Second Quarter
STC – Cameron Simcox 37 run (Dunn kick), 9:00
PAC – Parton 39 run (Parton run), 7:48
STC – Anthony Broeker 50 run (kick failed), 6:13
Third Quarter
PAC – Parton 65 run (run failed), 9:50
STC – Anthony Broeker 62 run (run failed), 9:35
PAC – Parton 80 run (run failed), 4:13
STC – Gabe Martinez 67 run (Simcox pass from Broeker), 3:57
Fourth Quarter
PAC – Parton 5 run (run failed), 11:56
STC – Skyler Sanders kick return (kick failed), 11:43
PAC – Parton 86 run (run failed), 11:03
PAC – Parton 17 run (run failed), 5:51
STC – Dunn 11 run (Dunn kick), 3:38