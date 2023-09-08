The Knights continue to roll.
St. Francis Borgia (3-0) won by another wide margin in Week 3 Friday, going on the road to defeat Strafford (1-2), 42-7.
The Knights carried a 14-0 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with things well in hand, 29-7. Six more points in the third quarter and a final seven points in the fourth sealed the deal
Senior Nathan Kell took care of the early scoring for Borgia, hitting paydirt twice in the first quarter with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Koen Zeltmann and then adding a 21-yard touchdown run.
Hayden Wolfe and Zeltmann each ran in a score in the second quarter. Wolfe found the end zone two more times in the second half. His three scores came from 24, 54 and seven yards out.
Next week is homecoming week for Borgia as the Knights prepare to host Duchesne (0-3) in Week 4.
Read more about the Week 3 games in the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
BOR - 14+15+6+7=42
STR - 0+7+0+0=7
First Quarter
BOR - Nathan Kell 15 pass from Koen Zeltmann (Adam Rickman kick), 9:28
BOR - Kell 21 run (Rickman kick), 3:31
Second Quarter
STR - Silas Morton 50 pass from Joel Edelstein (Cody Voysey kick), 11:51
BOR - Lucas Hardin safety, 8:36
BOR - Hayden Wolfe 24 run (kick failed), 5:39
BOR - Zeltmann 3 run (Rickman kick), 0:52
Third Quarter
BOR - Wolfe 54 run (kick failed), 9:51
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Wolfe 7 run (Christopher Hasting kick), 6:46
